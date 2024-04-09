Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $61.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after buying an additional 1,556,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $29,508,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $20,170,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

