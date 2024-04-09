Barclays Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $120.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.65.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,145 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,184,000 after acquiring an additional 72,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $4,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

