Barclays Raises Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $56.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.