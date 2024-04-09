Barclays Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $122.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.70.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 876.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 428,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 384,248 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.