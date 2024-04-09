Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to Buy by Redburn Atlantic

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 242.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

