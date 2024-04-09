Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXFree Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Baxter International worth $17,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

