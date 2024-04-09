BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.38

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $9.97. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 16,371 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.33 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 127,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.