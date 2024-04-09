Begbies Traynor Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON:BEG opened at GBX 107.47 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.98. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 104.95 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £169.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.21) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £136,800 ($173,142.64). Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

