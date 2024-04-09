Bel Fuse (BELFA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $913.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $78.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

