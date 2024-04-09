Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.81. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 52,492 shares traded.

Biomerica Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 110.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 14.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 294,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

