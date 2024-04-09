Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.81. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 52,492 shares traded.
Biomerica Stock Down 3.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 110.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
