Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTDR. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

BTDR stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.70. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

