Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,759 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $386.93 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.04 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.59 and a 200-day moving average of $338.22. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.70.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.