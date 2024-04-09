Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,481 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

