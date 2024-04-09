Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 16,688 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 18,505.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AES by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

