Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 3,660 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Shares of BG opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

