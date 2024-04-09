Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 442 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,890 shares of company stock worth $32,496,327. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

