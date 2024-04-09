Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of ABM Industries worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.