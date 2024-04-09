Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $11.61 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $367.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

