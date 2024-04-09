Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $55.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.