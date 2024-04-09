Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,117,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

