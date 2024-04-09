Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of IAC worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IAC by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

