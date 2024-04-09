Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Netflix Price Performance
NFLX stock opened at $628.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $596.93 and its 200 day moving average is $500.32. The firm has a market cap of $271.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
