Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in ASML by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $982.60.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $982.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $773.66. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

