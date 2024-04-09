Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,425 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

