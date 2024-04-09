Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 227,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,755,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 78,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVV stock opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.