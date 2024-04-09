Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $796,042,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $624,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,201 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,153. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FDX opened at $275.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.50 and its 200 day moving average is $253.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

