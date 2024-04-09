Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BA opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.76. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

