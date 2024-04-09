Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 3,383 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,695 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LVS opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

