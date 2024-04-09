Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.