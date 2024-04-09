Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 6,265 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.



