Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 607,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.