Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average of $112.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

