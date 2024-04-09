Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,336,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,141,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 302,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after buying an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

