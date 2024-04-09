Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

