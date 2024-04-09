BMO Capital Markets Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $122.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.62.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APO opened at $116.09 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.