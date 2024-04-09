BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.17% from the company’s current price.

Crew Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

CWEGF opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

