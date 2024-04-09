BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.17% from the company’s current price.
Crew Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
CWEGF opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.
About Crew Energy
