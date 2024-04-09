Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Trading Up 1%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 3,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 32,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.
About Bolloré
Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.
