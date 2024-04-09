Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Shares Up 10.3%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Borregaard ASA Trading Up 10.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA engages in the development, production, and marketing of specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment develops, produces, and sells biopolymers for various applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

