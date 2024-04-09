Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Joel Fitzgibbon Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Joel Fitzgibbon purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.88 ($18.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,940.00 ($9,231.79).

Brickworks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Brickworks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

