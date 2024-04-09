BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $45.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,564 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

