Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,543 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.8 %

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

NYSE BNL opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

