Brokerages Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT at $7.88

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.7 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,891,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,271,000 after buying an additional 110,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.