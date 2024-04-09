Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) PT at $66.83

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 721.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,767,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS opened at $65.39 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

