Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $28.75

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DK

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,226 shares of company stock valued at $116,418. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 510.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 900,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 639,963 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.