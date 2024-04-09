Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT at $168.89

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $150.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

