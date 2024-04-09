Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target at $23.05

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

PEAK opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 596.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

