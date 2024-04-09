Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $146.69

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE ICE opened at $136.89 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

