Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target at C$21.71

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$21.77.

In other news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

