Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Target Price at $206.00

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV opened at $230.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

