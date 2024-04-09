Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Shared Hospital Services’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for American Shared Hospital Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for American Shared Hospital Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

